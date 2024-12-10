Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Bridgewater Associates LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,379,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 160,934 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.1% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $726,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $175.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.21. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.68 and a 12 month high of $191.75.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,565. This represents a 2.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $75,437.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,779.40. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,789 shares of company stock worth $27,374,143. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.