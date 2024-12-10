Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,351 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 12.4% during the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,079.7% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $3,975,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,061,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,259,266.02. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $230,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,927,257.72. This represents a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,789 shares of company stock valued at $27,374,143 in the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. China Renaissance raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.90.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $175.37 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.68 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

