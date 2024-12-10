M.D. Sass LLC Purchases New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

M.D. Sass LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Shum Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $1,405,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,446,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $239,869,000 after buying an additional 49,358 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 83,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,110,000 after acquiring an additional 39,185 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 75,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 34,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Truist Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. China Renaissance raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.90.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $175.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.21. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $129.68 and a one year high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,802 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $2,780,226.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,280,514.53. The trade was a 27.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,565. This trade represents a 2.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,789 shares of company stock valued at $27,374,143 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

