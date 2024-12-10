Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 242.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 630.5% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FND. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.37.

Shares of FND stock opened at $112.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.83. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.06 and a 1 year high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

