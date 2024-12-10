Clark Estates Inc. NY Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Clark Estates Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $175.37 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.68 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.21.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Scotiabank upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total transaction of $3,614,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,114,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,713,977.55. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $2,780,226.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,280,514.53. This represents a 27.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,789 shares of company stock worth $27,374,143. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

