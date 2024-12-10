5,685 Shares in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,181,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,761,000 after acquiring an additional 423,456 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,068,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,832,000 after purchasing an additional 44,893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 784,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,395,000 after purchasing an additional 51,024 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.2% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 707,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,126,000 after purchasing an additional 21,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 575,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total value of $573,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,230.47. This represents a 16.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total transaction of $109,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,248,563.50. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BFAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

BFAM opened at $113.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 1.44. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.82 and a 52-week high of $141.90.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Articles

