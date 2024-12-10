Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 431 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 431 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FICO. Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.0% during the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Fair Isaac by 30.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 26 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total transaction of $582,298.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,146.60. This trade represents a 73.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total transaction of $6,266,402.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,489,133.49. The trade was a 31.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,929 shares of company stock worth $23,278,612 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,324.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2,040.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,022.67.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO stock opened at $2,227.11 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $1,105.65 and a 52 week high of $2,402.51. The company has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.91, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,150.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,804.06.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

