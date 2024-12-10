Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CEO William Joseph Brennan Sells 143,880 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 143,880 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $9,733,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,370,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,388,543.70. This represents a 5.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $67.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -446.87 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.16. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $75.32.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRDO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $38.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $43.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $32.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 917.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 695.1% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.