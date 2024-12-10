BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 71,086 Shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) by 734.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,086 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Amer Sports were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Amer Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Amer Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Amer Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amer Sports stock opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -184.27. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $26.85.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Amer Sports to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amer Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

