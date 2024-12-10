BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 71,086 Shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) by 734.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,086 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Amer Sports were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Amer Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Amer Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Amer Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amer Sports Price Performance
Amer Sports stock opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -184.27. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $26.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on Amer Sports
Amer Sports Company Profile
Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amer Sports
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Does China Investigation Change NVIDIA’s Outlook; Yes, No, Maybe?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Is Marvell Technology Chipping Away at NVIDIA’s Market Lead?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.