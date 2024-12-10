APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,757 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in APA were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 25.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in APA by 27.6% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in APA by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 68,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 15,275 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in APA by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on APA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on APA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on APA from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of APA from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of APA from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.57.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. APA Co. has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $37.82. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 3.19.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

