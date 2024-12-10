19,121 Shares in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRT. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $528,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 109,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 49,562 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 419.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,433,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,378,000 after buying an additional 1,157,052 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IRT opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $22.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Independence Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

