Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,939 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.27% of Stitch Fix worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 34.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 9,273,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,920 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 286.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,511,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,950 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,432,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after buying an additional 465,900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 32.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 499,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 121,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth about $502,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $580.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.99.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $319.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SFIX. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.57.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

