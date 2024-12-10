Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $7.39 Million Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 78.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 222,487 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $7,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 159.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crown Castle from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Crown Castle from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.87.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $102.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.87 and a 200 day moving average of $107.18. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $120.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.03). Crown Castle had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 221.99%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

