Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 40,543.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Primoris Services by 1,945.8% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 54,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 17,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 9,255 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 13.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 97,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 11,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Primoris Services by 189.1% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 34,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 22,684 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRIM. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Primoris Services from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $51.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Primoris Services Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $78.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.94 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.20. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Primoris Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 2,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $167,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,235.64. The trade was a 7.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $1,351,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,771,288.05. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,409 shares of company stock worth $4,930,428. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

