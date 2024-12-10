Centiva Capital LP Has $380,000 Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Centiva Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 27,102,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,993,000 after acquiring an additional 424,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,163,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,714,000 after buying an additional 61,350 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 107.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,763,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,511,000 after buying an additional 2,989,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 7.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,137,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,434,000 after buying an additional 349,837 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,425,000 after purchasing an additional 370,199 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Exelixis from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens raised their target price on Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.44.

Exelixis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average of $26.77. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $709,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 580,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,475,426.75. This represents a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $36,486.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 498,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,666,873. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 339,736 shares of company stock worth $11,508,610. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.