UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,997 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $8,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 989.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 974.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 29.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 97.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 30.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Brighthouse Financial

In related news, EVP Myles Lambert sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $434,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,141.90. This trade represents a 20.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Rosenthal sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $196,360.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,502.48. The trade was a 4.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.06. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $56.24.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 23.54% and a negative net margin of 24.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

