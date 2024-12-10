Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 13,908 Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monro by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 361.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Monro Stock Performance

Shares of Monro stock opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.23. Monro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $824.52 million, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Monro Announces Dividend

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $301.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.06 million. Monro had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

