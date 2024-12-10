UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 4,745 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.24% of Steven Madden worth $8,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 9,166.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the third quarter valued at $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 80.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 4,800.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $43.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.07. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.99 and a 52-week high of $50.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.69.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $624.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.89 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 7.68%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.43.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

