Captrust Financial Advisors Has $999,000 Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,264 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 332.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 19,458 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 44.2% during the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 11,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 76,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

CATY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $2,114,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295,252 shares in the company, valued at $15,609,973.24. This represents a 11.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $42,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,359 shares in the company, valued at $157,873. This trade represents a 21.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,047 over the last quarter. 4.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $50.93 on Tuesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $359.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.70 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.26%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

