Walleye Capital LLC Grows Stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Jamf by 16.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 121,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 17,116 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Jamf by 9.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Jamf by 25.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 13,441 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Jamf by 7.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Jamf during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on JAMF. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Insider Transactions at Jamf

In other news, insider Linh Lam sold 7,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $127,545.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,103,973.28. This represents a 3.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ JAMF opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.78. Jamf Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.36.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

