UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Decreases Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,198 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.23% of Axcelis Technologies worth $7,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 348.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 87.3% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.33.

ACLS stock opened at $77.10 on Tuesday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.35 and a fifty-two week high of $158.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

