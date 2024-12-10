Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,392 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $7,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Workday by 3,717.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Grafton Street Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,424,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 32.4% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 31,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Workday by 7.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,719,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,518,000 after purchasing an additional 118,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Workday by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 44,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.21.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $279.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The company has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.53.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In related news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total value of $442,101.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,806.90. This trade represents a 17.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 70,003 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total transaction of $17,584,753.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,872,846.40. This represents a 40.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,463 shares of company stock valued at $88,422,088 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

