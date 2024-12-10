TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 105.6% during the third quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 59,719 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 315,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,634,000. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG increased its stake in TC Energy by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 845,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,196,000 after buying an additional 173,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $50.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.02. The stock has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.82.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 12.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.822 dividend. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRP. Veritas upgraded TC Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

