Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Incyte were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 54.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 23,817 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 8.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 35,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 6.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 45.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 52,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 16,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Incyte

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 3,680 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total value of $293,222.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,042 shares in the company, valued at $4,624,786.56. This trade represents a 5.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $36,001.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,485.50. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,745 shares of company stock worth $1,311,687 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $72.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 515.07, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.69. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.12). Incyte had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.16.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

