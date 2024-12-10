Centiva Capital LP Invests $357,000 in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 33.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 57,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after buying an additional 14,417 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 76.1% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 274,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,142,000 after buying an additional 118,561 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 489,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,979,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 11.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 53,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $3,834,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $127.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.65. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.64. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $98.25 and a 12-month high of $134.20.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.93%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Read More

