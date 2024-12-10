UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Trims Stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.22% of Plexus worth $8,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 204.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,306,000 after acquiring an additional 106,103 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Plexus by 8.8% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,079,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,366,000 after purchasing an additional 87,574 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Plexus by 158.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after purchasing an additional 50,564 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 1,546.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 45,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after buying an additional 43,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after buying an additional 33,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Price Performance

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $167.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $90.18 and a one year high of $170.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Running sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $84,013.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,030 shares in the company, valued at $160,546.10. This represents a 34.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Oliver K. Mihm sold 5,691 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.06, for a total transaction of $950,738.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,870.10. This trade represents a 22.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,591 shares of company stock valued at $5,143,375 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Plexus from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Plexus from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

