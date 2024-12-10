Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 287,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,293 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $7,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 38.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.92. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,885.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $121,912.60. Following the sale, the executive now owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at $199,729.82. This trade represents a 37.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $457,028.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,173.32. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,219. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

