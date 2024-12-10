Centiva Capital LP Has $389,000 Position in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Oddity Tech were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $3,722,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Oddity Tech by 1,303.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 134,853 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,060,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oddity Tech by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 64,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Oddity Tech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Oddity Tech from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Oddity Tech Stock Performance

Shares of ODD opened at $49.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 4.45. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.34 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average is $39.85.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.47 million. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 16.32%. Oddity Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oddity Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.