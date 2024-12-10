Centiva Capital LP Invests $363,000 in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 25.1% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average of $23.23. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $29.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.27.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.