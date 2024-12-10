TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 293,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,947 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,501,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,572,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,982,000 after purchasing an additional 98,892 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1,549.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 772,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,061,000 after purchasing an additional 725,371 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $10,423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.37 and a beta of 2.25. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $36.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 5,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,935.80. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TGTX

About TG Therapeutics

(Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.