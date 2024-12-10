Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 8,016 The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,616,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,111,000 after acquiring an additional 18,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 628,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 513,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,154,000 after buying an additional 32,191 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $19,820,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 246,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Greenbrier Companies

In other news, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $150,363.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at $3,191,939.16. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ricardo Galvan sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $86,056.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,056. This represents a 4.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,703 shares of company stock worth $790,338 over the last ninety days. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on GBX shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $66.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.53. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $69.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.76.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

