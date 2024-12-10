Centiva Capital LP Purchases New Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RLJ. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,855,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,570,000 after buying an additional 1,543,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,592,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,977,000 after purchasing an additional 170,484 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,991,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,283,000 after purchasing an additional 400,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,699,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 152,395 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 980,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 51,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RLJ. Oppenheimer raised their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.72. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $345.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

(Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.