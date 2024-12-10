UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 220,911 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 471,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,911 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Sirius XM worth $11,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $12,858,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 8.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,333,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,260,000 after acquiring an additional 353,860 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 14.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,866,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,807,000 after acquiring an additional 490,761 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $77,983,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $67,598,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $2.80 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.96.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $57.80.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.03%.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,569 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $4,815,857.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,276,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,892,349.70. This represents a 0.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,646,761 shares of company stock worth $65,952,329. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

