UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $6.86 Million Stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,734 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.19% of GMS worth $6,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 2.0% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in GMS by 1.7% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 495,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,964,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in GMS by 86.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in GMS by 2.0% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GMS shares. Barclays increased their target price on GMS from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on GMS from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of GMS from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of GMS from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.13.

In related news, COO George T. Hendren sold 5,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $510,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,834.36. This trade represents a 17.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GMS opened at $97.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.82 and its 200-day moving average is $91.00. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.33 and a 1-year high of $105.54.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.24). GMS had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

