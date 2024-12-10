Centiva Capital LP Sells 206,014 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Centiva Capital LP lowered its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 79.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,014 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 116,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $179,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,075.84. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 23,343 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $240,666.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.99. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $11.58.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation.

