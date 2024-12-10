Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases New Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,984 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 33.7% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 649,716 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $96,171,000 after purchasing an additional 75,120 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at about $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Expedia Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $144.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.67.

EXPE stock opened at $189.52 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $192.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $1,273,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,922.13. The trade was a 38.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $351,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,345,000. This represents a 2.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,710. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

