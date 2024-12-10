Benjamin Edwards Inc. Takes $277,000 Position in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the third quarter worth $54,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 4,593.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMR. CLSA started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NuScale Power from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NuScale Power news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $47,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,496.78. The trade was a 26.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 18,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $527,394.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,229. This represents a 82.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 427,237 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,065. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

NuScale Power stock opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NuScale Power Co. has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $32.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 1.33.

NuScale Power Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

