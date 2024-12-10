Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Holdings Lifted by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FHI. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 88.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,866,000 after buying an additional 1,261,097 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,913,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,142,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,555,000 after purchasing an additional 324,958 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,200,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,282,000 after purchasing an additional 152,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FHI shares. TD Cowen upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Federated Hermes Stock Down 1.7 %

FHI opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.24 and a fifty-two week high of $43.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average of $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $408.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.87%.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 6,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $261,212.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 310,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,862,646.13. This trade represents a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 12,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $484,378.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,096 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,766.56. The trade was a 6.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,871. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

