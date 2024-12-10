2,582 Shares in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

NYSE:HLI opened at $180.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.70. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.17 and a fifty-two week high of $192.10.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $574.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.93 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 46.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $33,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,496.08. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLI. StockNews.com cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.40.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

