Centiva Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Centiva Capital LP decreased its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,210,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 9.8% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 909,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,499,000 after acquiring an additional 80,873 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 18.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 843,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,275,000 after acquiring an additional 129,692 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 59.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 483,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,189,000 after acquiring an additional 179,644 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $318,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,998,315.40. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $958,090 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $88.62 on Tuesday. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $76.57 and a one year high of $106.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.59.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.29). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

About American Woodmark

(Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.