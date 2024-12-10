Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 5,345 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,345 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.3% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 13,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $366.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $359.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.62. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $212.05 and a 52 week high of $393.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $304.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price objective for the company. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CW

Insider Activity

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total transaction of $148,134.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,997.65. The trade was a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.