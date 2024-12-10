Benjamin Edwards Inc. Invests $312,000 in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.37. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

