Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in AGCO by 67.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 457,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,739,000 after acquiring an additional 183,688 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in AGCO by 29.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 6.0% during the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 19,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO opened at $99.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.52. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $84.35 and a 12 month high of $130.26.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.40). AGCO had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 51.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on AGCO from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AGCO from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on AGCO from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.18.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

