Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Position in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,601 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Banco Macro during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Banco Macro by 262.0% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Banco Macro in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Macro by 6.2% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Banco Macro Price Performance

Shares of BMA opened at $85.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. Banco Macro S.A. has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $89.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Banco Macro

Banco Macro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.