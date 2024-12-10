Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 15,726 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,726 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ONTO. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 232.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 40.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at $65,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ONTO shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Onto Innovation from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.29.

Onto Innovation Trading Up 0.1 %

ONTO opened at $168.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.11 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Onto Innovation



Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

