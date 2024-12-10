Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 29,074 Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the second quarter worth about $8,860,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 278,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after buying an additional 145,689 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,462,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,752,000 after acquiring an additional 103,859 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 229,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 52,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

GMAB stock opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.96. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.29.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Genmab A/S had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

