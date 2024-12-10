Legacy Housing Corporation Holds Annual Shareholders’ Meeting and Reports Voting Results

Legacy Housing Corporation recently concluded its Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on December 4, 2024, where various proposals were discussed and voted upon. The final voting results for each proposal were officially disclosed following the meeting.

Proposal 1 focused on the election of five directors for a one-year term or until their successors are duly elected and qualified. The voting outcomes for each director were as follows:

– Curtis D. Hodgson: For – 19,871,738, Against – 471,329, Abstain – 2,714– Kenneth E. Shipley: For – 20,176,057, Against – 167,010, Abstain – 2,714– Jeffrey K. Stouder: For – 15,606,787, Against – 4,728,980, Abstain – 10,014– Brian J. Ferguson: For – 16,765,992, Against – 3,569,775, Abstain – 10,014– Skyler M. Howton: For – 20,269,968, Against – 65,799, Abstain – 10,014

Proposal 2 involved a non-binding resolution to approve the compensation paid to the Company’s named executive officers, commonly known as “Say on Pay.” The voting results for this proposal were as follows:

– For: 19,951,629

– Against: 351,806

– Abstain: 42,346

Lastly, Proposal 3 included an advisory vote on the frequency of holding a “Say on Pay” vote in the proxy every one, two, or three years. The voting distribution for this proposal was as follows:

– 1 year: 6,618,595

– 2 years: 73

– 3 years: 13,686,254

– Abstain: 40,859

Following the meeting, several key appointments were declared, including Kenneth E. Shipley as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. Moreover, Jeffrey K. Stouder, Brian J. Ferguson, and Skyler M. Howton were designated to serve on the Audit Committee, while Brian J. Ferguson and Skyler M. Howton were appointed to the Nominations and Corporate Governance Committee. Additionally, Skyler M. Howton, Jeffrey K. Stouder, and Brian J. Ferguson were selected to serve on the Compensation Committee.

These outcomes signify key developments within Legacy Housing Corporation’s governance and operational structure, showcasing a path towards strengthened leadership and strategic direction.

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

