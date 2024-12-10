Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases Shares of 600 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MDY opened at $606.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $587.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $561.34. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $480.88 and a 12-month high of $624.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

