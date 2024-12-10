Captrust Financial Advisors Has $802,000 Stock Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,930,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,331,000 after buying an additional 83,180 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 220,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 132,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 250.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 89,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 63,671 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AKR. Compass Point raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.68. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.25). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 844.44%.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

