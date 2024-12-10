Verition Fund Management LLC Has $815,000 Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,112 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.08% of Ichor worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Ichor by 65.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 54,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 21,810 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ichor by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $612,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Ichor by 4.5% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 580,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,476,000 after purchasing an additional 24,889 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICHR. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Ichor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ichor in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Ichor stock opened at $33.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.77 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.82. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

